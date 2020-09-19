SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Sept. 18, 2020 is National POW/MIA Recognition Day in the United States. POW/MIA recognition day is commemorated on the third Friday of every September. The City of Spanish Fork even held a special memorial service to honor and remember POW/MIA service members from Utah.

Prisoners of war and missing in action soldiers throughout US history have been remembered on this day since 1979. According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, 83,114 Americans who fought in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, or in any conflict since 1991 are still missing. More than 41,000 of those Americans have been presumed to be lost at sea.

The traditional POW/MIA flag that is well known across America can be found flying right below our nation’s flag at the White House on Friday. You can also find the flag proudly displayed on Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day.

On National POW/MIA Recognition Day, The @FLOTUS and I honor the men & women of our Armed Forces who have selflessly served our Country & made tremendous sacrifices to defend our liberty. Our Nation remains committed to accounting for all missing Americans.https://t.co/vyIvM9Tlxb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020

Efforts to bring POW/MIA men and women home are constant. According to Military.com, in the past year, there have been 41 men accounted for that went missing during the Korean War. 10 had previously been buried as unknowns, 26 were remains turned over by North Korea in the 1990s, one was from a recovery operation, and four were combinations of remains and recovery operations.