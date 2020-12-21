How unemployment benefits will work once COVID-19 relief bill is passed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Unemployment benefits will be extended by three more months if lawmakers pass the COVID-19 relief bill, which is supposed to be voted on within days.

It impacts Utahns the same as anybody else, but the good news is Utah is consistently in the top three states for job growth.

Nate McDonald with Utah’s Department of Workforce Services said this go-around with unemployment should go a lot smoother than last time if the bill is officially approved by Congress.

Senator Mitt Romney said because the US Treasury Department has people’s information the checks will come out faster.

“Just because it is passed and signed, it does not mean that checks are coming tomorrow,” said McDonald.

This process takes time, patience and manpower.

“It’s just important for people to realize the very people who are answering phone calls and looking into your case and answering questions are the very people who are processing your weekly claims and the new applications,” said McDonald.

McDonald said he and his team cannot do anything to help until the United States Department of Labor gives them guidelines.

Since the pandemic began 350,000 Utahns have filed for unemployment.

As of now, the COVID-19 relief bill plans to give those on unemployment an extra $300 a week and will extend benefit for three more months.

“With a $300 a week stimulus coming, that should bump people up 60 to 80 percent replacement wage,” said McDonald.

Those wages could take a few weeks to come so McDonald urged people to possibly pursue some sort of employment, even if it isn’t up their alley.

“We just encourage people to go and try and find those other jobs,” said McDonald. “We get it might not be in the industry you want it to be in and it may be a different industry and it may not be as much as you want to earn, but a stable job is better than no job.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows year-to-date the job growth in the US is down 6 percent, meanwhile in Utah that number is just .2 percent. That equates to 2,009 jobs.

“I think the biggest reason is Utah’s economy is diverse,” said McDonald.

McDonald said that diversity has helped several industries thrive during the pandemic while others have fallen off. His best advice is to take advantage of the unemployment benefits if you are eligible.

If you are already on employment keep doing what you are doing and make sure to file your weekly claims.

If you are new to unemployment please use the website jobs.utah.gov to file.

McDonald said do not bog them down with phone calls.