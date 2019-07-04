How to get ABC4 back on DIRECTV

Attention DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse subscribers:

DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse abruptly removed ABC4 Utah’s KTVX AND KUCW from their lineup Wednesday.

Call 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse to return KTVX/KUCW and demand they bring back your local news and shows like the Bachelorette, The Good Doctor, and the final season of Modern Family.

Call today!

Q&A:

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV subscribers are at risk of losing their KTVX/KUCW station at 11:59 p.m. local time on July 2, 2019. DIRECTV has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the [DMA] area.



Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse?

A: We were negotiating, and offered multiple times to extend our current deal while we vigorously attempted to provide both sides more time to reach a fair agreement. Unfortunately, DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse continued to deny our request and that is why your service was abruptly interrupted.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: If DIRECTV decide(s) not to carry your local KTVX/KUCW station, you would lose your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the season finale of the Bachelorette, new seasons of The Good Doctor, American Idol and the final season of Modern Family.

Q: Where will KTVX/KUCW programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV customers are at risk of having their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.



Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they keep your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.