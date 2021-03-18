How police used non-lethal force during SWAT stand-off with convicted felon

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A convicted felon who barricaded himself inside a spray-painted truck Wednesday threatened to shoot police and threatened to set off a bomb — and still, police managed to use non-lethal force to take the suspect into custody.

“30 years ago, we didn’t have that option. We had a handgun and some departments had a nightstick but other than that, that was it. So you’re either hitting them or shooting them,” said Woods Cross Police Chief Chad Soffe.

“But now, with tasers, with pepper spray, with pepper balls, there’s all kinds of options,” added Soffe.

On Wednesday, police received a report that Michael Thomas Looser was acting strangely outside a Woods Cross business, reportedly spray painting his truck. Police showed up, Looser drove away, and then refused to stop for police.

His truck died on an overpass over Legacy Parkway in North Salt Lake, he refused to cooperate, and that’s when police say the stand-off began.

From the beginning, Soffe says the priority was non-lethal force. Officials shut down Legacy Parkway and members of police agencies assembled along the bridge. At first, police used bullets designed to break glass — not to injure or kill — so they could get a look at the suspect inside the truck.

Then, they used pepper spray bullets, but Looser had a respirator-type mask on inside the truck and wasn’t affected.

Looser’s behavior was bizarre and erratic, Soffe says, as the suspect came out of the truck with a metal pole about six feet long — threatening to attack police, then slamming it on the ground, then slamming it into his own truck’s windows, and even threatening to throw it from the overpass.

He used a lighter and spray paint can, likely in an effort to light some part of the engine or gasoline on fire. And he threatened police with a gun. Police would later learn he had a double-barrel shotgun behind his driver seat.

“He was saying stuff about being a master seargent in the military, and if he pulls his shotgun he could take out three of us before we could even blink our eyes,” said Soffe.

“So he’s making all these threats back and forth, and we’re just fortunate he didn’t follow through,” added Soffe.

If Looser had brought out the gun, Soffe says, law enforcement officials would have changed their approach. But despite the threats, the commitment was always a peaceful resolution without shots fired.

Police did use shotguns — but with bean bag cartridges. Soffe says the man was likely having a mental breakdown or episode of some sort because the bean bags left the suspect unfazed.

“You shoot somebody who is of normal mind, they think they’ve been shot. So they either fall down, or hunch over, and then you can rush in and handcuff them, and take them under control. That just didn’t work in this case,” said Soffe.

“He was taking those rounds, and he didn’t care. He said it didn’t hurt. He said he had a vest on, which he never did. He was just taking them. And they leave bruises and they’re very painful when they hit you — but they don’t break the skin and they don’t injure you permanently. So, we used every tool in our tool belt that we could,” added Soffe.

The suspect eventually ran down the hill from the overpass and was apparently intimidated enough by a leashed police K9 that he surrendered, according to Soffe. ABC4 has learned Looser is a convicted felon with more than a dozen arrests in recent years.