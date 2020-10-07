How much is the Vice Presidential debate costing Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – The eyes of the nation — and world — are on Salt Lake City ahead of Wednesday night’s debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence.

But is the cost to Utahns worth it?

“It’s about a 5 to 6 million dollar price tag on this,” said Chris Nelson, spokesperson for the University of Utah.

Nelson says the state of Utah is funding roughly $3.5 million for the debate. Roughly $1 million, he says, comes from philanthropic donations.

And about $2 million is funded through the University of Utah. Nelson says the money isn’t coming from tuition funds, and the money will, in part, be recouped.

“We’re expecting 80 to 100 million people to watch this,” said Nelson.

Nena Slighting with the Utah Debate commission says a worldwide audience will see Utah shine — with organization, and a commitment to civic engagement.

The money to fund the debate, she says, is worth it.

“I think the investment is that we invest in our children, our students and in our citizens. We want them to be as informed as we possibly can be,” said Slighting.