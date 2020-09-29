How many COVID-19 cases? And in what schools? Alpine School District modifies dashboard to better inform the community

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Alpine School District launched a modified COVID-19 dashboard, that lets the public now see daily case counts and in which school.

With Monday’s launch of the dashboard, officials said they hope it will help parents, students and teachers to stay informed and make decisions based on current data.

“As you can see, we’ve evolved over seven weeks on what we report, and how many numbers we’ve seen,” said district spokesperson Kimberly Bird. “And we’ll continue to make corrections and changes as we learn from this.”

The district’s dashboard shows the number of active, COVID-19 cases that are then broken down by schools.

“To help with the privacy, you can see we’re showing the counts in a range,” Bird said.

As of Monday, the district’s been notified of 150 students and 60 employees who’ve tested positive and are now in a 14-day rolling count, rather than a 10-day.

“A 14-day rolling number now shows us from the date of the positive test, how many students are in that 14-day window – from the day of their positive test until the day they are allowed to come back,” Bird said.

Bird told ABC4 News the dashboard also lets people see how many cases are in specific regions of the district and schools that have or are learning via hybrid due to a high number of COVID-19 cases within a specific school.

“We’re going to continue doing our best to make improvements as frequently as possible. And then find the just-right fit,” Bird said. “How do we all have that comfort level and trust for the things we’re doing here in our schools and the things we’re all agreeing to do as a community and at home?”

The dashboard reports on Monday that Lone Peak, Orem, American Fork, and Timpanogos high schools are learning via hybrid until their school case count drops.

Students are in the seventh week of the school year and Bird said hybrid learning is impacting students.

“What we’re seeing is if you look at Pleasant Grove High School, they came back with great, lower numbers after their two-week hybrid. That was wonderful as far as the virus goes,” Bird said. “Did it help us academically? Did it help our students engage in that two-week-hybrid? I would say no.”

According to Bird, the school district will update the dashboard every morning.