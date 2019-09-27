How Genealogical DNA testing helped catch an accused serial rapist from Ogden

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Law enforcement used Genealogical DNA Testing to arrest a Utah man accused of raping multiple women in Ogden, Layton, Clearfield, and Wyoming.

In a press conference Thursday morning, Clearfield Police announced that DNA from Mark Douglas Burns’ half brother is what eventually led to his arrest.

“We interviewed that individual and obtained a DNA swab from that individual and confirmed that he was the half brother of the suspect,” Chief Kelly Bennett of the Clearfield Police Department explained.

The test excluded the half brother as a suspect and gave investigators a strong lead into Burns.

“We’re seeing this trend around the country in different jurisdictions,” Jay Henry, Laboratory Director for the Utah Department of Public Safety, told ABC4 News.

Our news team went to the state lab in Taylorsville for some insight into how DNA testing works.

“If there is a person of interest already, we will take that person of interest and compare it to the DNA profiles. If there’s not a match, or we don’t make an association, then what we’ll do is put that unknown profile into the database,” Henry said. “Once you put the samples into the database it’s always constantly searching.”

Scientists can analyze the DNA evidence samples to see if it matches the suspect’s DNA.

“What we would do is develop your DNA profile and compare it to the crime scene profile and there should be a one-to-one correspondence to that,” said the lab director.

Henry says the testing is highly precise.

“Done in an accredited laboratory under appropriate conditions, it’s extremely accurate.”

“The whole criminal justice system relies on the DNA test to get the right result. The right result may be that it matches somebody or it eliminates somebody.”

Thanks to technological advances, Henry told ABC4’s Brittany Johnson that his team is able to solve more cases now, than when he started in this field 30 years ago.

“We’re to the point now where we solve about a case a day.”

