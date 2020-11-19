How can I have Thanksgiving safely this year?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Thanksgiving is a week away and Governor Gary Herbert said he recognizes that COVID-19 makes this day of thanks unlike any other, but he hopes Utahns can help curb the spread of COVID-19 this holiday season.

“From the Governor’s perspective, from the state of Utah’s perspective, we want you to have a happy holiday season,” Herbert said during his monthly briefing. “But we want you to have a safe holiday season.”

The Governor’s call for Utahns to not hold casual social gatherings with people outside of a household expires on Nov. 23. He said Thursday that will not be renewed and cautions Utahns who plan to gather for Thanksgiving to do so safely – and if possible, to limit the number of people.

“Keep it small in the numbers you gather with over this Thanksgiving holiday weekend,” Herbert said. “We know that the more people who gather together in an interaction, the closer you have of physical interaction, the longer that interaction lasts, the more-risky that situation becomes in catching and spreading COVID-19.”

Other public health recommendations at these celebrations ask people to wear a mask and physical distance, practice good hygiene, avoid potluck-style meals, and if indoors, improve ventilation.

And the Governor said he believes people will follow these public health guidelines.

“Yes, I think people will in fact modify their behavior. Will everybody? Probably not. That may just be some of human nature,” he said. “But I expect enough people will do this will have a better time than if we just disregard these recommendations and good council from our medical healthcare advisors.”

Despite the challenges of 2020, Herbert said he is grateful this Thanksgiving season.