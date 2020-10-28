Housing Assistance Program still available in Utah to people impacted by COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert reminded Utahns via his Facebook page that rental assistance is still available to renters suffering from the economic effects of COVID-19.

The governor said that as October winds to a close and rent is due in a few days for many people, that the Housing Assistance Program is still available to those who are unable to pay rent and utilities due to circumstances related to COVID-19. The governor went on to say that he wants to make sure that Utahns that have been impacted by the pandemic can stay in their housing.

The rent relief program can pay individuals up to $2,000 a month through Dec. 30, 2020, to cover housing expenses. Eligible individuals will have a combined gross income at or below 100% median area income and experienced a loss of income or financial hardship related to COVID-19.

To find out more about the Housing Assistance Program, visit rentrelief.utah.gov.