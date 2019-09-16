Honor Flag in Utah to honor fallen officers

The United States Honor Flag has traveled over 7 million miles by ground, air, and even space and on Monday it made its way through northern Utah.

Troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol escorted the Honor Flag to eight different locations around the state.

The first stop was at the Provo Police Dept. where the flag was raised to honor fallen Officer Joseph Shinners.

Another fallen officer, David Romrell, was honored at the South Salt Lake Police Department.

The flag also made stops at the Draper Fire Dept, Unified Police Department in Holladay, West Valley City Police Department, North Ogden City Offices, and the UHP offices in Brigham City.

