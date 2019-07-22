Homeless man who broke into woman’s house and exposed himself has long history of lewdness

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A homeless man arrested over the weekend for breaking into a woman’s house and demanding sexual favors has a long criminal history and multiple cases of lewdness.

According to arresting documents, Mauricio Navinick was arrested on Thursday after he broke into a woman’s house and demanded she perform sexual acts on him. The woman locked herself in the bathroom but could still hear the man moaning outside her door.

When police arrived, he was laying on her couch, naked. He was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for felony burglary and lewdness, documents state.

Navinick has been arrested 12 times in 2019, several of the cases involve lewdness in public. All of the following cases are listed in current court documents:

Arrested on June 30 for exposing himself while riding on TRAX. When he got arrested, he told police he did it because “he felt like it”.

On June 9, Navinick was arrested for criminal trespassing and drug possession after he was scaring customers at a 7-Eleven in Salt Lake City. After refusing to leave multiple times, he was taken into custody.

On May 29, he was arrested after witnesses at a restaurant said he had entered the restaurant and behaved in erratic ways asking the waitresses inappropriate questions for no reason and making disturbing sounds. He also ate, but left the building without paying for his meal and was holding a pair of scissors. He was arrested for disorderly conduct, intoxication and theft, document state.

On May 4, he was arrested for intoxication and lewdness as witnesses called police to say he was walking down the street with his pants around his feet when he stopped and began urinating on a telephone pole then masturbated on the sidewalk. Navinick told officers he had been up and using meth for 2 days.

On July 5, Navinick was arrested after he pointed an object at police in the manner of pointing a gun at them. The officer then observed him doing the same thing to several other people as he walked down the sidewalk. The officer attempted to stop him but he ran. After a brief chase, Navinick was arrested and booked into jail on outstanding warrants and failing to stop at the command of an officer.

On June 25, Navinick was arrested for theft and possession of drugs for entering a yard and stealing a lawnmower and a broom. Arresting documents asked that Navinick be held without bail as “the court finds he would constitute a substantial danger to other persons or to the community or is likely to flee the jurisdiction of the court if released on bail.”

On June 4, Nivinick was arrested for criminal trespassing after he walked into a woman’s apartment without permission. When the woman returned home she saw him standing in her kitchen and told him to leave, which he did.

In 2018 he was arrested for lewdness involving a child when he was on a TRAX and asked a 14-year-old girl to come sit by him. She told police she didn’t feel right and she did not approach him. He then asked her a second time and she noticed his pants were down to his knees and was fondling himself over his underwear.

The girl said Navinick then fully exposed himself to her.

On the same date, a man reported Navinik was masturbating in public at the FrontRunner platform and then got on the train and continued while two girls walked passed him.

From 2013-2018, he has been charged with additional multiple counts of failing to stop at the command of an officer, criminal trespassing, theft, lewdness, child abuse, failure to disclose his identity to officers, burglary, intoxication and threats of violence.

He is currently being held on a $10,000 bail at the Salt Lake County jail and is facing second-degree felony burglary and misdemeanor lewdness charges. In all of his documents his address is listed as homeless.

What others are clicking on: