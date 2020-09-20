Home in Iron County a total loss after house fire Saturday night

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A home in Iron County is a total loss after a house fire Saturday night.

Cedar City Communications received several calls of Trees on fire in the area of 3529 West SR-14 around 8:30 p.m.

Deputies from Iron County Sheriff’s Office and well as Officers from Cedar City Police Department responded and found a home fully engulfed. The home was tucked back into the trees with several other homes nearby.

Cedar City Fire Department assisted by Kanarraville Fire Department and Color Country fire were able to stop the fire preventing from spreading.

Troopers with Utah Highway Patrol responded to close SR-14 for access to water and all traffic was diverted.

The home was unoccupied at the time and is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently being investigated.