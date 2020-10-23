Holly Courtier planned to go on spiritual journey, fast inside Zion National Park, family says

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (ABC4 News, ABC News) — The sister of the missing hiker who survived 12 days in Zion National Park without any food or water said her survival is “nothing short of a miracle.”

38-year old Holly Courtier, the Woodland Hills mom who went missing inside the Zion National Park on Oct. 6, has checked herself into a mental health facility to process some trauma she “has not dealt with” for several years, her family told ABC News.

41-year-old Jaime Strong, one of Holly’s sisters, said that Courtier had likely suffered a mental breakdown and had planned to go on a spiritual journey while eating no food or water for a couple of days inside the national park.

“I think she went in there mentally wanting to be there, and then I think she was stuck in there physically,” Strong said. “She was in over her head and had no way to get out.”

Strong said that she doesn’t feel the incident was a “cry for help,” but rather a series of “bad choices that just went horribly wrong.” The sister confirmed that Holly had left the park in the middle of the night and did not tell her family where was going, planning to disconnect from technology, pray and read the Bible, and fast.

“She wanted to go on a spiritual journey and had planned it out and decided to do it,” Strong said.

Her family said that Holly was in the middle of a dry fast and had not eaten for several days prior to her arriving at the park. After over-exerting herself on the first day while going on a hike, the family said she suffered a concussion while setting up her hammock along the Virgin River and could not call for help.

“She was very disoriented and very dizzy,” Strong said. “I think she bit off more than she could chew. She definitely thought she could fast longer than she could.”

Courtesy: Courtier Family

Courtesy: Courtier Family

Courtesy: Courtier Family

Courtier was unaware that there were search parties looking for her and signs posted throughout the park because she was disoriented, the family said. Courtier kept track of the number of days she was lost by writing them in black marker on a tree, per a photo provided to ABC News.

Strong said the family took Courtier to the hospital immediately after finding her at the park, where they say a doctor diagnosed Holly with a concussion and potential nerve damage in her feet. The family said Courtier had lost approximately 18 pounds while out in the wilderness.