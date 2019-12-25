Hogle Zoo offering free admission on day after Christmas

Top Stories

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah A(BC4 News) – As a way of saying thank you, Utah’s Hogle Zoo is offering free admission all day Thursday.

According to a press release, Hogle Zoo has had “Wild Wednesdays” with free admission for a while now but with the last Wednesday being on Christmas, they opted to hold it on Thursday instead.

Free admission is offered on the last Wednesday of each month from November to February with the exception of December.

Wild Wednesdays do not include ZooLights.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss