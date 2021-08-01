Hogle Zoo celebrates 90th anniversary

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy anniversary!

Utah’s Hogle Zoo celebrated its 90th Anniversary on Sunday with zoo officials thanking the community for nearly a century of support.

The zoo celebrated the occasion by placing special signage and offering limited edition 90th anniversary merchandise in the gift shop.

“I have a great deal of admiration and appreciation for the Hogle family who saw a need in the community, now ninety years ago, and stepped forward with the gift of land providing the beginnings of the ever-progressing Hogle Zoo,” Zoo President and & CEO Doug Lund said.

“Additionally, it is with heartfelt gratitude that I thank our endearing community that recognizes the importance of local zoos and have supported their zoo over these past ninety years. Thank you in advance for your continued support as we move forward toward our 2nd century. As we continue to learn more about the animals in our care, importantly, we are better able to help protect wildlife in wild places. Thank you for being difference makers! Thank you for becoming champions for wildlife,” he added in a statement.

Hogle Zoo began as a small attraction in Liberty Park in 1911, but found its permanent home in 1931 when the Hogle family donated a parcel of land at the mouth of Emigration Canyon.