Hobbitville-Allen Park: A curious place

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – You may have heard of Hobbitville or Allen Park, a secluded piece of Salt Lake City near Westminster College.

You probably know it from news stories of today or as an unusual place you drove by on trips along 13th East.

It’s now vacant with “No Trespassing” signs posted…but a while back our Craig Wirth was authorized to take a look at the historic and amazing land.

What others are clicking on: