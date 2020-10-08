Hinckley Institute re-caps VP debate: #Flygate, Debate Winner, Undecided voters

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics, Jason Perry joined Good Morning Utah Thursday for a re-cap of the Vice-Presidential debate at the University of Utah; he also weighed in on the news that the next Presidential debate will be virtual.

Perry talked about the leader coming out of the debate and how each candidate performed with an eye towards undecided voters; he said both accomplished what they set out to do. Perry hoped for a more clear plan from each about the next steps on COVID-19, but said each invigorated their voting bases.

He also talked about the unwelcome intruder, the now-famous fly that perched on Mike Pence’s head for a few minutes during the event. Perry agreed the moment of levity was certainly unexpected and doesn’t feel there’s much more to read into the intrusion.

Finally, Perry talked about the next presidential debate and the Thursday morning news that it would be virtual. He explained the safety measures and precautions that went into the Wednesday VP debate were extensive and said the American people deserve more from the headlining candidates.