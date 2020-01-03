Hillside Elementary School placed on shelter in place protocol

(ABC4 News) – West Valley City police placed Hillside Elementary School on a shelter in place protocol due to police activity in the neighborhood, according to a tweet from Granite School District.

The tweet says there is no direct threat to students and the protocol is precautionary to ensure the safety of students. The school is located at 4283 600 W in West Valley.

School is proceeding as normal, but parents and other visitors will not be allowed on campus until police lift the protocol. Please contact the school directly at (385) 646-4870 with any questions.

