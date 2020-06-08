HILL AFB, Utah (ABC4 News) – The runway at Hill Air Force Base was closed down after the landing gear of an F-35A Lightning II collapsed.

The aircraft, assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, landed on the runway around 10:45 a.m. after a routine training flight. The pilot was able to safely exit the jet and is currently undergoing a routine medical evaluation.

Aircraft from Hill AFB in flight at the time of the incident were diverted to other airports and any other training flights have been paused until further notice.

A formal safety review board will investigate the incident.