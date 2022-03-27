Utah County (ABC4) – Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue have rescued four stranded hikers. The hikers had a 10-month old baby with them as well.

According to authorities, while hiking in Dry Canyon on Saturday evening, the group got off course and found themselves in a difficult and snowy terrain near Big Baldy. Unprepared for the conditions and aware sunset was close, the hikers decided to call for help.

Life Flight assisted with the rescue of the hikers and the infant. They were found tired, cold and struggling with the elements.

Courtesy of Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue

Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue says they are grateful for everyone that assisted with the rescue efforts.