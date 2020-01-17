Hiker complications due to snow storm

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Friday’s snow storm made for tense moments for a local hiker.

Officials with the Unified Police Department say the heady snow fall stranded a 33-year-old man up Parleys Trail in Salt Lake County.

The hiker made it down safely after six hours. Meanwhile, officers were trying to ping his location via his cell phone, which died due to the cold.

UPD says the call came in around 6:30 a.m. the man’s wife reported to police that her husband called to say he might be getting stranded.

The hiker who, who does the trail often told ABC4 News off camera the trail was slick with poor visibility which caused him to become disoriented.

Mike Lloyd with UPD Canyon Patrol advises kickers to being an extra batery and “Be prepared to spend the night or be prepared to spend a significant amount of time.”

