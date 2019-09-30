Highway Patrol Sgt. shares survival story after being hit

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – Dash cam video shows the moment a truck, hydroplaning along I-15, crashed into a parked Highway Patrol vehicle.

It’s the vehicle Sgt. Brian Nelson was in, parked, as he responded to another accident along they highway.

“Just a split second, bam,” said Nelson.

“You think about your family. You think about how fast your life could change, in a split second,” added Nelson.

Nelson has stiffness in his neck. He’s sore from the crash. But he knows it could have been much worse.

“All people gotta do is let off the gas when they go by us,” said Nelson.

“They see a trooper on the side of the road, just slow down a little bit — that’s all we’re asking,” he added.

“There’s troopers working out there every single day, and all it takes is one person not driving appropriately — and that could change somebody’s life.”