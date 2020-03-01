Highland wins 5A girls basketball championship

Kaija Glasker goes for 14 points and 10 rebounds for Rams

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Kaija Glasker scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, as the Highland High girls basketball team won the 5A championship, defeating Springville, 46=34.

This is Highland’s first state championship since 1984.

The Rams defense held the Red Devils to just eight points in the first half, racing out to a 21-8 lead.

Highland stretched the lead to as many as 17 points in the third quarter before Springville made a run to cut the deficit to seven.

But Springville struggled the entire game, going 0 for 17 from 3-point range, and making just 16 percent of its shots from the field.

Sosefina Langi had nine points and seven rebounds for Highland.

Addi Johnson was the high scorer for Springville with 13 points.