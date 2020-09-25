Highest day ever. Utah reports 1,411 COVID-19 cases on Friday, four new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) 0n Friday, Sept. 25, the Utah Department of Health reported a record high daily total of 1,411 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state and four new deaths.

Utah’s total positive cases of the virus are 68,530 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state health department reported 795,217 Utahns have been tested for the virus. An increase of 10,242 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 960 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 14%

The state’s death toll due to the virus is now 448.

A statement was sent by the Utah Department of Health:

“Today, we see yet another record-setting day for COVID-19 in our state. For the first time, we’ve hit more than 10,000 tests reported in a 24-hour period. Testing is a critical component of our response and helps us understand the spread of the virus in our communities. With more than 70 testing locations operating across the state, anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 can and should get tested. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, and pains, or a decrease in the sense of taste or smell.



Unfortunately, today we also see a record number of new cases being reported which has primarily been driven by an increase of cases among young people. We expect these increases will also spill over to other age groups and the data indicates this is starting to happen.



We are responding to the spike in COVID-19 cases by releasing a public awareness campaign, Ronalert!, for 15- to 24-year-olds. The campaign encourages our young people to make choices that we know help stop the spread of COVID-19 – wearing a mask, physical distancing, washing your hands, and staying home when you are sick or have tested positive. More information on the campaign can be found”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,668 hospitalized cases. There are 184 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized.

53,3560 of our cases, are considered “recovered”. A case with a diagnosis date of more than three weeks ago, who has not passed away, is considered recovered.

Utah is now tracking COVID-19 outbreaks at its long-term care facilities. More than 200 facilities across the state are impacted by the virus. The outbreaks in the facilities are across Utah, including recent outbreaks at long-term care facilities in St. George.

Utah’s coronavirus dashboard now includes information on various outbreaks in the state. An outbreak is defined by two or more cases associated with a setting outside of the household within 14 days.

Salt Lake City, is the only city still in the “yellow” risk phase, the majority of Utah is in the ”yellow/ low-risk” phase of reopening while the governor moved several rural counties to green.

Updated Color Code Map as of September 22, 2020

