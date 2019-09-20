High winds possible factor in motorcycle crash on I-70 that killed 68-year-old man

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – High winds are being considered a factor in a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a 68-year-old man from Hawaii.

According the Utah Highway Patrol, Raymond J. Hutaff of Kula, HI was traveling East on I-70 near mile marker 28 during gusts of 20-30 mph when he went off the shoulder, over two construction posts and into the median.

Hufaff was fully ejected from the motorcycle and died from his injuries on scene.

Troopers said Hutaff was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

What others are clicking on: