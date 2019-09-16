High winds concerning for truck drivers

LAKE POINT, Utah (ABC4 News)—The ABC4 Pinpoint Weather Team expects winds to pick up during the overnight hours. That’s why a Red Flag warning will remain in effect.

Wind gusts are expected to gust anywhere between 30 to 55 miles per hour. The strong winds are prompting concern for some truck drivers. 

“Making sure that we go ahead and put in the truck doesn’t fly out,” truck driver John Castro said. 

“Safety is the number one concern.  If I don’t feel safe I’ll shut it down. I’ll wait. There is nothing in that trailer that’s more important than my life or anyone else’s life,” truck driver Shawn Guinn said. 

Truck drivers are taking it extra slow on the roads and are urging other motorists to follow suit. 

“We give each other plenty of space just to be safe in regards to any rollovers and braking distance,” Castro said. 

A reminder for homeowners, make sure to anchor your garbage cans and secure other household items that can fly away. 

The high wind advisory remains in effect through Tuesday morning.

