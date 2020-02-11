High-speed chase ends with arrest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A wanted man took police on a high-speed chase throughout the Salt Lake Valley early Tuesday morning.

Police say the chase hit speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

The chase ended with a crash at Redwood Road and Indiana Avenue in Salt Lake City.

Police say a man in his 50’s has multiple felony warrants out for his arrest and was driving a stolen car.

On Monday around 3 p.m., Sandy police say the man held a woman hostage for hours in his car.

According to police, the woman escaped and ended up in Magna.

Around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, police interviewed the victim and the man showed up.

Police tried to arrest him, but he took off, hitting a Sandy police car with an officer inside.

That’s when the chase started.

West Valley City police helped in the chase.

After the crash, the man took off on foot and was taken into custody.

The woman, who is in her 40’s is expected to be okay.

