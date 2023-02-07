SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! High pressure builds today and will allow for dry and quiet conditions for most of the day. You can expect clearer skies with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions and daytime highs will be just a touch warmer than where we were yesterday.

Daytime highs will mainly range in the 30s up north with mid to upper 30s along the Wasatch Front. Down south highs will reach the 30s and 40s with a few spots like St. George reaching into the low 50s.

High pressure this time of year often means a decline in air quality. Our latest storm cleared smog out of the valleys along the Wasatch Front, but today we have the chance of seeing elevated particulate matter and a slight decline in air quality. Moderate air is forecast in Salt Lake, Davis, Cache, Tooele and Utah Counties. The eastern side of the state could yet again see unhealthy air for sensitive groups in Uintah and Duchesne Counties.

Our high pressure won’t stick around though as another system will quickly move in from our northwest on Wednesday. This system will lead to some breezy conditions and a slight chance for some snow showers in northern Utah with the best chance being in the mountains. You can expect increasing cloud cover in the north but down south skies look to stay mostly dry.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

To close out the workweek we’re back to dry skies with daytime highs that will fluctuate a bit. Even though the system coming through on Wednesday will only bring moisture potential to northern Utah, temperatures will come down a bit compared to midweek, then we’ll warm up a few degrees into Saturday. There’s a chance another storm could drop in from the Pacific Northwest late Saturday into Sunday, but confidence is still low. We will see how that system evolves and keep you posted!

Bottom Line? A calm Tuesday ahead of a quick-moving system Wednesday.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!