Herriman Police search for suspect who pulled gun on jogger

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Herriman City Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly pointed a gun at a person jogging early Monday morning.

Police say that on Monday morning around 5 a.m., they received a call from an adult female victim who had reportedly been threatened by an unknown suspect who had a gun. The victim was jogging around 14068 S. Rosecrest Rd. when the suspect stepped out from behind a barrier and pointed the firearm at the victim.

The jogger was able to escape without injury and contacted the police. The suspect is described as an adult male with a dark complexion. He was wearing all black clothing.

Herriman Police ask that if anyone has seen the male suspect, or was in the area during the time of the incident, to please contact the Herriman City Police Department at 801-840-4000.

Herriman Police say they are grateful that the victim was uninjured and urge citizens to be aware of their surroundings and take precautions when necessary to protect themselves.