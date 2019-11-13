Herriman Police looking for suspects in burglary of sports training facility

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are hoping the public can help identify suspects seen on surveillance footage breaking into a baseball/softball training center in Herriman in October.

According to a post on the Herriman City Police Facebook page, the suspects broke into the D-BAT facility located on Porter Point Cove near Porter Rockwell Blvd in the early morning hours on October 31.

Police are sharing photos of the suspects, and their vehicles in hopes someone will recognize them.

If you have any information that can help Herriman Police identify the suspects, please contact Det. Jason Myers at 801-871-3559.

What others are clicking on: