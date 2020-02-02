Herriman Police looking for missing 35-year-old man

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) Police in Herriman are searching for a man last seen Sunday morning near Blackridge Creek Trail.

Police say Jonathan Sorenson, 35, was last seen on a neighbor’s video surveillance camera leaving his home at approximately 9:59 a.m. Sorenson appeared to be heading west towards the Blackridge Creek Trail.

Police said Sorenson suffers from a seizure disorder and is unable to orient himself to his surroundings. He also suffers from frequent falls and is unable to recover on his own.

When Sorenson left his home, he was wearing black pants, a black coat and black and white shoes. He walks with a brown cane.

Due to the incoming weather and the circumstances, police say Sorenson is considered missing and endangered.

Anyone with information on Sorenson’s whereabouts or may have seen him in the past few hours is urged to contact HPD dispatch at 801-840-4000 and reference case HR20-1067.