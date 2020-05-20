HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Herriman and surround cities will he hosting a fireworks display to honor frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 30th. ‘Frontline Salute: Salt Lake Valley’ will take place May 30 at 10 p.m. from Butterfield Park.

RELATED: ‘Prudent and patriotic’ or ‘irresponsible and dangerous’? Organizer says Kaysville concert will go on as planned

The multi-city fireworks show is to honor all frontline and essential workers. Draper, Riverton and South Jordan will also be able to see the fireworks and are participating cities in the event. The fireworks display comes after several cities across Utah are cancelling their summer festivities.

“We are so excited to be hosting this firework show to salute all who have been on the front lines during COVID-19,” said Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs. “Due to the pandemic, one of our scheduled firework shows couldn’t go on as usual; however, after brainstorming with the fireworks company and our great city staff, we presented this idea instead. I’m thrilled that we were able to bring this firework show to fruition with our surrounding cities and sponsors. We think it’s incredibly appropriate to recognize all who have worked so hard to combat the virus and the efforts of all our residents to stop the spread.”

RELATED: Stadium of Fire canceled for 2020, but fireworks still on for July 4th

Herriman will also join with radio stations 97.1 KZHT, My 99.5, 94.1 KODJ, Rock 106.7 and Easy 99.1 to provide a full audio-visual experience.

Herriman and the partnering cities are inviting everyone to use #StayHomeLookUp on social media and to help encourage social distancing while watching the fireworks display.