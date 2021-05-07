Heroes: Math teacher and custodian prevented Rigby Middle School shooting from becoming even worse

RIGBY, Idaho (ABC4) – A math teacher and a school custodian are being hailed as heroes after protecting students during a school shooting that left three wounded Thursday morning.

Officials say that just after 9 a.m., a sixth-grade student at Rigby Middle School pulled out a handgun from her book bag and started firing, sending the school into a panic.

“We heard one gunshot and then right after, we heard another,” RMS student Lucy Long said. “We heard multiple kids screaming. All my friends and I were freaking out and we were hiding in the corner of our classroom.”

“Me and my friends were all crying and texting our moms and saying what was going on right now,” another student said. “We were all scared.”

Math teacher Krista Gneiting confirmed to ABC News that she’s the one who disarmed the shooter and held her down until police arrived.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen,” one student told ABC News. “Whether the student was going to come into the office and shoot some other people. We didn’t know if the police had already gotten there.”

Thursday night, Mrs. Gneiting posted on the Life In Rigby Facebook page, saying in part “All of the staff at Rigby did their part and kept our wonderful children safe! Thank you! I love you all and we will get through this together.”

We’re also learning that the wounded custodian named Jim Wilson threw himself in front of students to protect them.

“He’s also a hero as well as that that teacher,” parent Brittany Allen said. “That everybody worked together in a school and tried to prevent the worst from happening, but specifically the teacher and the custodian.”

The three victims were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

According to our partners at the East Idaho News, custodian Jim Wilson was released from the hospital yesterday.

To donate funds to each of the three victims injured in the shooting, click here, here, and here.