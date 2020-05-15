SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The eviction moratorium Governor Herbert put in place on April 1 during the COVID-19 pandemic expired on Friday.

Governor Herbert put the moratorium in place while the state was waiting for federal financial help from the CARES Act, a 2.2 trillion dollar package that Congress passed.

“That financial help is now flowing into the state of Utah,” he said.

RELATED: 13-week extension for Utahns on unemployment may see delay

The Utah Housing Coalition is offering information to help Utahns know what they need to do if they can’t pay rent and face eviction.

Find some self-help resources in this video:

Related: Why some are losing their unemployment by returning to work part time

Utah Legal Services:

The coalition encourages renters to immediately communicate with their landlords if they cannot pay rent to work out a possible repayment schedule.

Those looking for financial assistance can call 2-1-1 to determine if they are eligible to receive financial help through various funds.

More resources are available on the Utah Housing Coalition COVID-19 website.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: