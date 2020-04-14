Here’s how you can help COVID-19 high-risk individuals; and how those at risk can get help

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah native is a part of a COVID-19 project that’s connecting high-risk individuals to low-risk individuals willing to help during this global pandemic.

Helping Hearts Through Hands connects individuals who are at high-risk for contracting COVID-19 and are in need of help, with a person who is at low-risk and wants to lend a hand.

“You can do grocery runs, you can go to the pharmacy for medication or general supplies, and then phone calls,” said Nick Wilt, a co-founder of the project.

“On the back end, we call all of these people and kinda do a little screening process and we match based on location,” said Allison Berding, another co-founder of the project.

Six master’s students at the University of Notre Dame just launched helping hearts through hands in an effort to create a positive impact in the community during this global pandemic, and the Greater Salt Lake community is the second city they’re working to help.

“We also want to make sure we’re in those areas that are going to be having probably the worst part of the virus coming up. So, we can kinda have our feet on the ground and be ready,” said Travis Hotchkiss, a co-founder of the project.

Hotchkiss is a Utah native and a Utah State University graduate who’s a part of this team effort.

“Even though like my grandparents have family close by, I’m sure there’s a lot of other high-risk individuals in Utah who need help and maybe haven’t had access to it yet,” Hotchkiss said.

He and his co-founders said while they know not everyone is tech-savvy, they said others who are can help.

“A low-risk individual who has more technological background would be able to sign up somebody who is a high risk and doesn’t feel as comfortable with technology,” said Anthony Plochocki, also another co-founder of the project.

The team of six students said the inspiration behind Helping Hearts with Hands came about when the students entered a John Hopkins University competition to create solutions to COVID-19 problems.

Out of 550 teams that applied, Helping Hearts with Hands is one of 230 projects to be selected by the university.

When COVID-19 settles down, the founders said they hope this project will continue.

“But even after the virus leaves, that these people will stay connected because they were able to make it through this pandemic together,” Hotchkiss said. “And that it will really have a lasting and strengthening impact on the community.”

If you are in need of help, or would like to help someone in need, visit slchelpinghearts19.com.

