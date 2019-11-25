Here’s how much snow to expect from this storm

The first of two potent winter storms to come this week is over us right now. Look for widespread snow along the Wasatch Front now through the early evening hours with the heaviest pockets of snow right around the noon hour in Salt Lake City.

Expect numerous spots to receive 2”-3” of snow with even more in some localized areas, especially along the benches. Here’s the futurecast forecast for how much snow to expect by this evening:

Because of the expected snow today a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 4 PM on Tuesday.

The additional length of the advisory is for a possible lake effect overnight tonight through Tuesday morning.

A second and even stronger, wetter storm will move in by Wednesday and could really cause travel issues for those attempting to get to their Thanksgiving destinations.

Snow is forecast to be heaviest over the Southern Utah Mountains, so I-15 mountain pass locations outside of Beaver and Cove Fort could be spots where major delays might be found.

Even more snow is forecast for Thanksgiving on Thursday with snow to continue through Friday as well. Final weekly snow totals in the mountains could close in on 2’-3’ with some spots finding even higher amounts. This is where the snowfall is most welcomed right in time for the opening of Alta, Snowbird, and Solitude resorts on Friday and Snowbasin on Saturday.

