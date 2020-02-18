Here are the Pier 1 stores set to close; is yours on the list?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP/KRON) – Home goods retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc. is filing for bankruptcy protection.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company, which was founded in 1962, has recently struggled with increased competition from online retailers such as Wayfair.

Pier 1 said Monday it will pursue a sale, with a March 23 deadline to submit bids.

In the meantime, the company says lenders have committed approximately $256 million in debtor-in-possession financing so it can still operate during the Chapter 11 proceedings.

Last month, Pier 1 announced it would close 450 stores, including all its stores in Canada.

The company is also closing two distribution centers.

Here is a list of the Pier 1 stores that are set to close, per USA Today:

Alabama Pier 1 closures

  • Dothan: 200 Buyers Drive
  • Foley: 2863 S McKenzie St.
  • Hoover: 1727 Montgomery Highway Riverchase
  • Mobile: 3787 Airport Blvd.
  • Tuscaloosa: 1525 Skyland Blvd. E

Alaska Pier 1 closing stores

  • Anchorage: 1124 N Muldoon Road
  • Anchorage: 8535 Old Seward Highway
  • Fairbanks: 340 Merhar Ave.

Arizona Pier 1 closing stores

  • Chandler: 2600 W. Chandler Blvd.
  • Peoria: 10092 West Happy Valley Road
  • Phoenix: 12657 North Tatum Blvd.
  • Phoenix: 1743 East Camelback Road
  • Phoenix: 4717 East Ray Road
  • Phoenix: 2501 W. Happy Valley Parkway
  • Tucson: 5919 East Broadway Blvd.

Arkansas closing Pier 1 stores

  • Jonesboro: 2300 E. Highland Drive
  • Little Rock: 724 South Bowman Road

California Pier 1 closing stores

  • Aliso Viejo: 26771 Aliso Creek Road
  • Arroyo Grande: 901 Rancho Parkway
  • Chula Vista: 878 Eastlake Parkway
  • Citrus Heights: 6245 Sunrise Blvd.
  • Colma: 101 Colma Blvd. 
  • Cupertino: 20610 Stevens Creek Blvd.
  • Del Mar: 2671 Via De La Valle
  • Escondido: 1272 Auto Parkway
  • Eureka: 3300 Broadway St.
  • Fremont: 39198 Fremont Blvd.
  • Goleta: 6996 Marketplace Drive
  • La Jolla: 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive
  • Long Beach: 7641 Carson Blvd.
  • Los Angeles: 5711 Hollywood Blvd.
  • Los Gatos: 636 Blossom Hill Road. 
  • Manhattan Beach: 1800 C Rosecrans Ave.
  • Marina Del Rey: 13455 Maxella Ave. 
  • Merced: 1778 W Olive Ave.
  • Mission Viejo: 28371 Marguerite Parkway
  • Montclair: 5440 Moreno St.
  • Napa: 3900 Bel Aire Plaza
  • Newport Coast: 8072 East Coast Highway
  • Northridge: 8940 Tampa Ave.
  • Novato: 108 Vintage Way
  • Orange: 763 S Main St.
  • Pacific Grove: 490 Lighthouse Ave. 
  • Pasadena: 422 South Lake Ave.
  • Redwood City: 1087 El Camino Real. 
  • Riverside: 2800 Campus Parkway
  • Riverside: 3784 Tyler St.
  • Salinas: 1520 North Main St. 
  • San Clemente: 415 East Avenida Pico
  • San Francisco: 3535 Geary Blvd. 
  • San Mateo: 2003 Chess Drive. 
  • San Rafael: 409 Third St.
  • Santa Maria: 230 East Betteravia Road
  • Santa Monica: 3000 Wilshire Blvd. 
  • Studio City: 12160 Ventura Blvd.
  • Thousand Oaks: 33 N Moorpark Road
  • Torrance: 23000 Hawthorne Blvd. 
  • Tustin: 2822 El Camino Real. 
  • Visalia: 4018 S Mooney Blvd.
  • Walnut Creek: 1902 Mt. Diablo Blvd. 
  • West Covina: 2700 E Workman Ave.

Colorado closing Pier 1 stores

  • Avon: 220 Beaver Creek Place
  • Boulder: 2530 Arapahoe
  • Colorado Springs: 1685 Briargate Parkway
  • Colorado Springs: 3030 New Center Point
  • Littleton: 7301 S Santa Fe Drive

Connecticut Pier 1 closures

  • Avon: 385 West Main St.
  • Bristol: 594 Farmington Ave.
  • Danbury: 1 Sugar Hollow Road
  • Hamden: 2335 Dixwell Ave.
  • Norwalk: 777 Connecticut Ave.
  • South Windsor: 69 Evergreen Way

Delaware Pier 1 closure

  • Dover: 1231 North Dupont Highway

Florida Pier 1 closing stores

  • Atlantic Beach: 1071 Atlantic Blvd.
  • Davie: 3470 South University Drive
  • Largo: 2351 101st St.
  • Orlando: 2788 E Colonial Drive. 
  • Pompano Beach: 1981 North Federal Highway 
  • Tampa: 16318 North Dale Mabry
  • Tampa: 6907 Gunn Highway. 
  • Tavernier: 91214 Overseas Highway

Georgia Pier 1 closing stores

  • Albany: 2620 Dawson Road
  • Atlanta: 1544 Piedmont Road.
  • Atlanta: 3101 Cobb Parkway SE
  • Atlanta: 3232 Peachtree Road
  • Brunswick: 181 Golden Isles Plaza
  • Decatur: 3795 North Druid Hills Road
  • Douglasville: 2850 Chapel Hill Road
  • Gainesville: 300 Pearl Nix Parkway
  • Macon: 5080 Riverside Drive. 
  • Marietta: 1401 Johnson Ferry Road
  • Rome: 1438 Turner McCall Blvd. SW
  • Valdosta: 1819 Norman Drive. 

Hawaii Pier 1 closings

  • Hilo: 111 E Puainako St. 
  • Honolulu: 1170 Auahi St. 
  • Kahului: 270 Dairy Road.
  • Kailua – Kona: 74-5586 Palani Road
  • Kapolei: 4460 Kapolei Parkway
  • Lihue: 4303 Nawiliwili Road J
  • Pearl City: 1000 Kamehameha Highway

Illinois Pier 1 closing stores

  • Algonquin: 718 South Randall Road
  • Aurora: 4362 East New York
  • Batavia: 481 North Randall
  • Bloomingdale: 360 W Army Trail Road
  • Bolingbrook: 1116 W Boughton Road
  • Bourbonnais: 1660 North State Route 50
  • Carbondale: 1401 East Main St.
  • Chicago: 1014 S Canal St.
  • Chicago: 1574 N Kingsbury St. 
  • Dekalb: 2371 Sycamore Road 
  • Forsyth: 987 S Route 51
  • Glenview: 2331 Willow Road
  • Mundelein: 3062 W. Route 60
  • Oak Park: 1143 West Lake St.
  • Schaumburg: 1522 E Golf Road
  • South Elgin: 358 Randall Road

Indiana closing Pier 1 stores

  • Bloomington: 849 Automall Road
  • Fort Wayne: 1750 Apple Glen Blvd.
  • Goshen: 4024 Elkhart Road
  • Kokomo: 1429 S Reed Road
  • Merrillville: 1685 East 80th Ave.
  • Valparaiso: 150 Silhavy Road
  • Warsaw: 2802 Frontage Road

Iowa Pier 1 closing stores

  • Coralville: 1401 Coral Ridge Ave.
  • Dubuque: 2531 NW Arterial
  • Sioux City: 4265 Sergeant Road
  • West Des Moines: 6305 Mills Civic Parkway

Kansas Pier 1 closures

  • Manhattan: 320 Southwind Place
  • Olathe: 15340 West 119th St. 
  • Shawnee: 15300 Shawnee Mission Parkway

Kentucky Pier 1 closing stores

  • Elizabethtown: 1820 N Dixie Highway
  • Frankfort: 7800 John Davis Drive
  • Lexington: 4001 Nicholasville Road
  • Louisville: 2000 South Hurstborne Parkway
  • Owensboro: 5221 Frederica St.

Louisiana closing Pier 1 stores

  • Baton Rouge: 3535 Perkins Road
  • Harvey: 1629 Westbank Expressway
  • Houma: 1556 Martin Luther King Blvd. 
  • Metairie: 8832 Veterans Memorial Highway
  • Monroe: 4681 Pecanland Mall Drive. 
  • New Orleans: 5300 Tchoupitoulas St. 
  • Slidell: 690 Town Center Parkway

Maine closing Pier 1 store

  • Augusta: 12 Stephen King Drive

Maryland Pier 1 closing stores

  • Baltimore: 1809 Reisterstown Road
  • California: 45098 Worth Ave.
  • Gaithersburg: 30 Grand Corner Ave.
  • Gambrills: 1352 Main Chapel Way
  • Nottingham: 8165-A Honeygo Blvd.
  • Ocean City: 12641 Ocean Gateway
  • Rockville: 12137 Rockville Pike B
  • Salisbury: 2320 North Salisbury Blvd.
  • Seekonk: 145 Highland Ave.
  • Westminster: 405 North Center St.

Massachusetts closing Pier 1 stores

  • Acton: 145 Great Road
  • Braintree: 120 Granite St.
  • Framingham: 1 Worcester Road
  • Hadley: 351 Russell St.
  • Holyoke: 98 Lower Westfield Road
  • Leominster: 289 North Main St., 15 Water Tower Plaza
  • North Andover: 133 Turnpike St.
  • Pittsfield: 555 Hubbard Ave.
  • Plymouth: 122 Colony Place Road
  • Taunton: 9 Mozzone Blvd.

Michigan closing Pier 1 stores

  • Allen Park: 3200 Fairlane Drive
  • Comstock Park: 3909 Alpine Ave. NW
  • Holland: 2308 North Park Drive
  • Lansing: 647 N Market Place Blvd.
  • Marquette: 3155 US Highway 41 West
  • Royal Oak: 31800 Woodward Ave.
  • Saginaw: 2508 Tittabawassee Road

Minnesota Pier 1 closing stores

  • Blaine: 4325 Pheasant Ridge Drive
  • Coon Rapids: 12760 Riverdale Blvd.
  • Eagan: 1275 Promenade Place
  • Eden Prairie: 574 Prairie Center Drive
  • Mankato: 1901 E Madison Ave.
  • Minnetonka: 11315 Highway 7
  • Oak Park Heights: 5855 Krueger Lane
  • Richfield: 2900 West 66th St.
  • Roseville: 2397 North Fairview Ave. 
  • Saint Paul: 733 Grand Ave.
  • Shakopee: 8085 Old Carriage Court
  • St. Cloud: 3701 W Division St.

Mississippi closing Pier 1 stores

  • Hattiesburg: 1000 Turtle Creek Drive
  • Ridgeland: 900 East County Line Road
  • Tupelo: 3836 North Gloster St. 

Missouri Pier 1 closing stores

  • Branson: 1041 Branson Hills Parkway
  • Jefferson City: 3535 Missouri Blvd.
  • Lee’s Summit: 1712 NW Chipman Road
  • Kansas City: 1011 W 136th St. 
  • Kansas City: 8530 N Evanston Road
  • Saint Louis: 1805 S Brentwood Blvd. 

Montana Pier 1 closures

  • Great Falls: 1601 Market Place Drive
  • Kalispell: 2375 US Highway 93 North.
  • Missoula: 2800 North Reserve

Nebraska closing Pier 1 stores

  • Lincoln: 2950 Pine Lake Road. 
  • Omaha: 7405 Dodge St.
  • Omaha: 17110 Davenport St. 
  • Papillion: 7809 Towne Center Parkway

Nevada Pier 1 closing stores

  • Las Vegas: 6680 N Durango Drive
  • Las Vegas: 4950 South Fort Apache Road

New Hampshire closing Pier 1

  • Keene: 36 Ash Brook Road

New Jersey Pier 1 closings

  • Cape May Court House: 5 Court House South Dennis
  • Cherry Hill: 801 Haddonfield Road
  • East Brunswick: 615 Route 18 South
  • East Hanover: 375 Route 10
  • Edgewater: 11 The Promenade
  • Flanders: 30 International Drive South
  • Flemington: 39 Reaville Ave.
  • Howell: 4759 Route 9 North
  • Millville: 2148 North Second St.
  • Ocean: 1100 Highway 35
  • Paramus: 58-64 Route 4 E
  • Princeton: 3512 Brunswick Pike
  • Woodbridge: 889 Saint George Ave.

New York closing Pier 1 stores

  • Bayshore: 1871 Sunrise Highway
  • Bedford Hills: 792 Bedford Road
  • Bohemia: 5187 Sunrise Highway
  • Bronx: 2146 Bartow Ave.
  • Brooklyn: 410 Gateway Drive
  • Carle Place: 216 Glen Cove
  • Cheektowaga: 1740 Walden Ave.
  • Commack: 118 Veterans Memorial Highway
  • Flushing: 191 – 24 Northern Blvd.
  • Huntington Station: 7 East Jericho Turnpike
  • Ithaca: 722 South Meadow St.
  • Kingston: 1165 Ulster Ave.
  • Larchmont: 1329 Boston Post Road
  • Long Beach: 214 East Park Ave.
  • Mohegan Lake: 3125 E Main St.
  • New Hartford: 4799 Commercial Drive
  • New Hyde Park: 1454 Union Turnpike
  • Port Chester: 427 Boston Post Road
  • Rego Park: 61-35 Junction Blvd.
  • Riverhead: 1470 Old Country Road
  • Rochester: 2475 W Ridge Road
  • Rochester: 300 Hylan Drive
  • Staten Island: 2385 Richmond Ave.
  • White Plains: 499 Tarrytown Road

North Carolina Pier 1 closing stores

  • Bismarck: 715 South Washington St.
  • Durham: 6807 Fayetteville Road
  • Gastonia: 3734 East Franklin Blvd.
  • Greensboro: 1210-C Bridford Parkway
  • Hendersonville: 88 Highland Square Drive
  • Morrisville: 2108 Village Market Place
  • Raleigh: 436 Daniels St.
  • Raleigh: 8391 Brier Creek Parkway
  • Rocky Mount: 1472 Jeffreys Road

Ohio Pier 1 closing stores

  • Cincinnati: 2689 Edmondson Road
  • Columbus: 3970 Morse Crossing
  • Columbus: 6672 Sawmill Road
  • Cuyahoga Falls: 392 Howe Ave. Last day listed as Feb. 26.
  • Fairborn: 2781-A Centre Drive, Beavercreek Towne Center 
  • Lyndhurst: 24703 Cedar Road
  • North Olmsted: 25953 Great Northern Shop Center
  • Saint Clairsville: 50850 Valley Centre Blvd.
  • Strongsville: 18094 Royalton Road
  • Toledo: 5203 Monroe St.

Oklahoma closing Pier 1 stores

  • Oklahoma City: 5517 North Pennsylvania Ave.
  • Stillwater: 2144 N Perkins Road

Oregon Pier 1 closure

  • Roseburg: 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd.

Pennsylvania Pier 1 closing stores

  • Fairless Hills: 630 Commerce Blvd.
  • Feasterville: 120 East Street Road
  • Glen Mills: 975 Baltimore Pike
  • Hanover: 422 Eisenhower Drive
  • Harrisburg: 5104 Jonestown Road
  • King of Prussia: 140 Allendale Road Courtside Square
  • Monaca: 135 Wagner Road. 
  • Paoli: 82 E Lancaster Ave.
  • Philadelphia: 2310 S Christopher Columbus.
  • Pittsburgh: 7219 B McKnight Road
  • Pottstown: 351 W. Schuylkill Road
  • Springfield: 1014 Baltimore Pike
  • Washington: 351 Washington Road
  • York: 2975 Concord Road

Rhode Island closing Pier 1 store

  • Westerly: 100 Franklin St.

South Carolina Pier 1 closures

  • Anderson: 120 Station Drive
  • Columbia: 250 Harbison Blvd.
  • Greenwood: 525 Bypass 72 N
  • North Charleston: 7643 North Rivers Ave. 

Tennessee closing Pier 1 stores

  • Clarksville: 2819 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.
  • Germantown: 7730 Poplar Ave.
  • Jackson: 1241 Vann Drive
  • Knoxville: 8301 Kingston Pike 
  • Madison: 2021 N Gallatin Road

Texas Pier 1 closing stores

  • Amarillo: 8511 West Interstate Highway 40
  • Arlington: 4145 South Cooper St. 
  • Arlington: 780 Road to Six Flags St. East. 
  • Burleson: 1107 N Burleson Blvd.
  • College Station: 1424 Texas Ave. South
  • Denton: 1800 S. Loop 288. 
  • El Paso: 8889 Gateway Blvd. W. 
  • Galveston: 6228 Broadway St. 
  • Georgetown: 1019 West University Ave.
  • Houston: 110 Meyerland Plaza Mall.
  • Houston: 17725 Tomball Parkway
  • Houston: 2501 Rice Blvd. 
  • Houston: 6815 Highway 6 N.
  • Irving: 7805 N MacArthur Blvd.
  • Lewisville: 500 E. Round Grove Road
  • Longview: 307 West Loop 281
  • Pasadena: 5660 Fairmont Parkway
  • Pearland: 3113 Silverlake Village Drive
  • San Antonio: 11625 Bandera Road
  • Wichita Falls: 4400 Kemp Blvd.

Utah closing Pier 1 stores

  • Centerville: 120 North Frontage Road
  • Orem: 374 E. University Parkway
  • Park City: 6535 Landmark Drive

Vermont Pier 1 closing store

  • South Burlington: 59 Garden St.

Virginia Pier 1 closing stores

  • Alexandria: 3901 Richmond Highway
  • Alexandria: 4609 Duke St.
  • Alexandria: 7684 Richmond Highway
  • Arlington: 1717 Clarendon Blvd.
  • Charlottesville: 1951 Swanson Drive
  • Christiansburg: 35 Conston Ave.
  • Colonial Heights: 729 Southpark Blvd.
  • Falls Church: 5857-A Leesburg Pike
  • Manassas: 8105 Sudley Road
  • Newport News: 12551 Jefferson Ave.
  • Springfield: 6751-A Frontier Drive
  • Stafford: 1250 Stafford Market Place
  • Sterling: 21050 Southbank
  • Virginia Beach: 1169 Nimmo Parkway

Washington closing Pier 1 stores

  • Everett: 1425 SE Everett Mall Way
  • Federal Way: 2424 South 320th St.
  • Redmond: 7225 170th Ave. NE 
  • Seattle: 15725 Westminster Way
  • Tacoma: 4301 South Steele St.

Wisconsin Pier 1 closing locations

  • Fond Du Lac: 516 N Rolling Meadows Drive
  • Germantown: N96W18768 County Line Road
  • Glendale: 6010 North Port Wash Road
  • Janesville: 2800 Deerfield Drive 
  • Kenosha: 6830 Greenbay Road
  • Racine: 2621 South Green Bay Road

Wyoming closing Pier 1 store

  • Casper: 555 Newport Road

Pier 1 officials say some of the above stores may have already closed and that closing dates vary.

Contact your closest store or call Pier 1 Customer Service at 800-245-4595 if you have any questions.

