Help save lives! Red Cross ‘Bloodmobile’ stops by ABC4 Friday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Join the ABC4 team as we do our part to save lives.

The Utah Red Cross Bloodmobile will be in front of the ABC4 Utah studios Friday, October 11th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Schedule an appointment here.

Our studios are located at 2175 West 1700 South, Salt Lake City, Utah.

If you can’t make it, you can still help. The Red Cross accepts financial donations online or, for a list of other blood drives near your area, click here.

Save some time by pre-registering using RapidPass.

