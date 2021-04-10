Heber drug lab discovery leads to multiple arrests

HEBER CITY (ABC4) – Police uncovered a secret, large-scale drug lab while conducting a search warrant on a house Friday night.

According to a press release from Heber City Police, due to the large-scale of the lab and the chemicals found Officers reached out to the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) for assistance.

The Salt Lake DEA Office responded to decontaminate and dis-assemble the lab for safety precautions. According to officers, necessary precautions were taken to ensure that the citizens of Heber were safe and not in danger.

Charles Dominick Bonsavage was taken into custody and booked into the Wasatch County Jail on suspicion a Clandestine Lab, Possession of equipment, supplies – 1st degree felony.

During the search warrant of the residence, an adult male identified as Izzak Anthony Martinez was located. Over the course of the investigation it was found that Mr. Martinez was in possession of child pornography, according to police. He was taken into custody and booked into the Wasatch County Jail on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor, a 2nd Degree Felony.

An adult female and adult male pulled up to the residence in a vehicle early on in the investigation. According to police, it was determined that the female driver, identified as Kandis Kathleen Hushaw, was under the influence of a controlled substance. She was taken into custody and booked into the Wasatch County Jail on charges of, DUI alcohol or drugs- class B misdemeanor, Distribution of a controlled substance – 2nd degree felony, possession of a dangerous weapon – 3rd degree felony, possession of contraband in a jail – 3rd degree felony, possession of a controlled substance – Class A misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia – Class B misdemeanor.

The adult male passenger, identified as Dustin Joseph Christensen, was taken into custody and booked into the Wasatch County Jail on suspicion of a sex offense-failure to register – 3rd Degree Felony, according to police.