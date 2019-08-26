Heber City Zions Bank and area businesses evacuated on report of suspicious package

HEBER (ABC4 News)- The Zions Bank and area businesses have been evacuated in Heber City Monday while police respond to a report of a suspicious package.

According to Detective Tammy Thacker, Heber City Police, they were called around 9:50 a.m. to a suspicious package on the side of the street at 100 N Main Street.

Police have evacuated neighboring businesses and closed Center and Main Streets one block in each direction.

Thacker said they are currently waiting on Utah County Bomb Squad to assist in the incident.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and all businesses in that area are closed until further notice.

An update will be provided once more information is obtained.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

