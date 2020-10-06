Heber City Police hoping to identify theft suspects

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Heber City is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects that were involved in multiple vehicle burglaries.

In a post on the Heber City Facebook, they indicated the thefts occurred overnight from October 4 to October 5.

If you are a victim of the vehicle burglaries or have any information that can help police identify the suspects, please contact Price Dispatch at 435-637-0890.