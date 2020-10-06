HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Heber City is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects that were involved in multiple vehicle burglaries.
In a post on the Heber City Facebook, they indicated the thefts occurred overnight from October 4 to October 5.
If you are a victim of the vehicle burglaries or have any information that can help police identify the suspects, please contact Price Dispatch at 435-637-0890.
- Dry Hollow fire starts in the Heber-Kamas district
- 80-year-old dead after a dispute over mask use inside New York bar
- In new video, Michelle Obama accuses Trump of racism and ‘breathtaking failures’
- Heber City Police hoping to identify theft suspects
- 24-year-old man arrested for shooting, killing, roommate in Salt Lake City
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.