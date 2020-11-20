Heber City man arrested for shooting gun recklessly near homes, close to children

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Heber City man has been arrested after police say he shot multiple rounds near Wheeler Park, homes and children.

According to a post on the Heber City Police Department Facebook, Wasatch County Dispatch received a 911 call of shots fired in the area of Wheeler Park on Thursday, Nov. 5 at about 5:13 p.m.

The caller stated they heard several gunshots and bullets “wizzing”(sic) over their head. A second call came into the dispatch center stating that their home was struck by gunfire.

Officers and detectives responded and found a bullet at the residence that was struck. During the course of the investigation, police discovered two more homes were struck by gunfire.



A 10-year-old child told officers she was only feet away from the point where the bullet entered the room and several children in the area told detectives they heard the bullets going over their heads, documents state.



Detectives and officers from both Heber City Police Department and Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office talked with citizens and reviewed video footage and located 15 9mm Luger casings in the Sawmill construction area. Through their investigation, police were able to identify the suspect as Alexis Garcia, 24.

During a search of Garcia’s home, detectives located an extended Glock magazine package and an empty box of ammunition that matched the casings found earlier. A Glock was found inside a waistband holster in Garcia’s girlfriend’s vehicle, according to documents.

Video surveillance shows a vehicle matching Garcia’s vehicle leaving the construction site shortly after the shots were fired. Garcia works at this construction site, according to police.

Police also discovered a Snapchat video showing a Glock with a clear extended magazine, being fired at a rapid rate due to a modification done to the handgun. The video shows the gun being pointed toward a storage unit business.

Detectives were able to hear 22 fired shots when they slowed down the surveillance footage, each shot in the direction of a residential area in the general direction of occupied homes.

On November 19, Garcia was arrested and booked into Wasatch County Jail. Alexis Garcia was charged with twenty-two counts of felony discharge of a firearm, one count of obstruction of justice, and one count of discharge of a firearm within 600 feet of a house.

A background check of Garcia shows no criminal history in Utah.