Heavy snow limiting access to Utah’s National Parks

Canyonlands National Park (ABC4 News) – Five inches of snow, hazardous conditions and poor visibility forced park officials to close down the park road going into Canyonlands National Park Saturday.

The park road was closed past the Island in the Sky Visitor Center Saturday morning.

The park service said they will reopen the road once conditions improve.

By Saturday afternoon, Canyonlands park officials said visibility was improving but conditions were still too dangerous to reopen the road.

Canyonlands National Park was not the only of Utah’s Nationals Parks forced to shut down roads due to dangerous weather conditions.

Arches National Park received a few inches of snow Friday night as well. Park officials there closed the entrance to the park for snowplows.

The road into Arches reopened Saturday afternoon, but park officials were still warning visitors to take extreme caution and use chains for vehicles without all-wheel drive.