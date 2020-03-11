Heavy rescue equipment helps firefighters quickly assist injured woman in gully

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City firefighters rescued a woman who was injured after falling down a hill Tuesday morning.

According to a Tweet by the Salt Lake City Fire Department, they used heavy rescue equipment to assist firefighters in getting the woman to safety, and receive medical care within 15 minutes.

Salt Lake City Fire said the woman had taken a 50-60 foot tumble down a hill and landed in a gully Tuesday morning around 9:35 a.m. in an area called Wasatch Hollow.

The woman was injured and rescuers said getting a patient to medical and surgical care within the “golden hour” gives them the best chance for survival.

Following the rescue, the patient was transported to a local trauma center to be treated for her injuries.

What others are clicking on: