Heavy police presence in Cottonwood Heights as ‘March for Justice’ tensions rise

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A heavy police presence in Cottonwood Heights after “March for Justice” tensions continue to rise.

The march started around 4 p.m. to continue a push for police reform in Salt Lake City and County, according to the attorney for the family of Zane James, a man shot and killed by police in Cottonwood Heights in 2018.

A coalition of local business owners, police reform activists from around Salt Lake County, and Black Lives Matter as well as friends and family of Zane James participated in the event at Mill Hollow Park.

Yesterday the family and friends of James held a memorial to celebrate his 22nd birthday.

James was shot on May 29, 2018, by a Cottonwood Heights police officer. Investigators said James was fleeing from police on a motorbike in Cottonwood Heights after robbing two stores with an ‘airsoft’ or toy gun loaded with BBs.

