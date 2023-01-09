SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! I hope you enjoyed the quieter weather over the weekend as we have another round of active weather ahead. A very moist and sub-tropical originated storm will begin moving into the Great Basin throughout the day Monday. This will be the first of two troughs that will bring ample moisture into the Beehive State.

Southwest flow in place today will keep breezy winds in place with temperatures climbing into the mid-40s for the Wasatch Front and low to mid-50s for St. George. Plan on increasing rain showers in the valleys with mountain snowfall into Monday evening. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the mountain areas and will begin at 5 p.m. and will continue through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy mountain snowfall is expected with this next atmospheric river event. In the weather advisory, the northern mountains are expected to pick up 6-14″ of new snow with the Central and southern mountains expecting 6-12″. The Central Wasatch, Uintas, and Upper Cottonwoods can plan on 10-20″ of new snow with locally higher amounts in the Upper Cottonwoods. The Western Unita Basin is also included in the advisory with the lower valley expecting 1-3″ while the higher valley will see 4-6″.

Snow levels are largely expected to climb to 6,000-7,000 feet Monday and Tuesday before lowering back down behind a cold front early Wednesday. Snowfall amounts in some mountain valleys will be tricky as snow may change over to rain during the event. Temperatures are expected to peak on Tuesday with highs near 50 degrees along the Wasatch Front while mid-50s remain in St. George.

Rain and snow will linger into Wednesday afternoon before clearing out. Temperatures will likely be cold enough Wednesday morning to see rain change over to snow in the northern valleys, however, it’s unclear how much moisture will remain after the front sweeps through.

Temperatures will drop behind the system with highs in the low to mid-40s for the remainder of the week and mid to low 50s for St. George. High pressure will build in behind the storm and allow for calmer weather through the end of the week as well.

The long-range forecast suggests that the ridge will be in place through the first half of the weekend with another round of stormy weather into the next week. This is phenomenal news for our snowpack and drought situation in the state, hopefully, we can keep the storm train coming through the end of the month as well.

Bottom Line?! Heavy snow in the mountains will create difficult driving conditions and increase avalanche danger through Wednesday.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!