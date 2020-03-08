Health officials on Covid-19 “Don’t Panic”

On Friday, the state identified Utah’s first Covid-19 case. A Davis County resident who was onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship in Japan.

“This is the first person from that cruise ship that has come to our attention that has had symptoms,” said Dr. Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist.

Now, health officials are working to identify who the patient came in contact with since being home for more than a week.

“We’re certainly increasing our capacity to test so that we can identify those cases quickly,” said Dr. Dunn. “We’re in the process of reaching out to every other Utahn that was on that cruise ship. So, there were others.”

As the news of Covid-19 spreads so does the hysteria, but health officials say now isn’t the time to panic.

Dr. Dunn explains why. “Covid-19 we know for the vast majority of people is mild. You may have a slight fever, feel unwell. You can stay home and isolate until your symptoms are gone that’s why we’re saying don’t panic.”

Confirmation of Utah’s first case came shortly after the governor declared a state of emergency.