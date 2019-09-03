Health officials: Nearly 30 Utahns diagnosed with lung disease related to vaping

Nearly 30 people in Utah have been diagnosed with a lung disease associated with vaping, health officials said Tuesday.

Similar cases have been reported throughout the country. As of Tuesday, September 3rd health officials reported 28 cases with an additional 14 being investigated.

Almost all of the patients report vaping either nicotine or THC products. Most of them have been hospitalized with coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, and sometimes nausea and vomiting.

“While patients have improved with treatment, it is unknown whether they will experience long-term health effects,” a press release from the Utah Department of Health states.

If you experience any type of chest pain or difficulty breathing after vaping you should seek immediate medical attention and let your health care provider know of your past use of vaping products.

Resources

Information about e-cigarettes and vapes can be found on the UDOH website at https://thetobaccotalk.org/#products.

For information about how you can help yourself or a loved one quit tobacco, including e-cigarettes, please visit waytoquit.org, or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

