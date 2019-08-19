Health officials investigating hospitalization of 5 locals with lung disease associated with vaping

FILE – In this April 11, 2018, file photo, a high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. health regulators are moving ahead with a plan to keep e-cigarettes out of the hands of teenagers by restricting sales of most flavored products in convenience stores and online. (AP […]

Health officials in Utah are investigating after they say five people were hospitalized with breathing problems. All of the patients reported recent vaping or inhalation of drugs, a press release from the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) stated.

There have been similar cases reported across the country. The UDOH is working with national partners to identify the cause.

They say the patients experienced shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, and cough. Symptoms got worse over time and all of them were hospitalized, with some needing assistance to breathe. They aren’t sure what the long-term health effects will be.

Those who have experienced any type of chest pain or difficulty breathing should seek medical attention.

For information about how you can help yourself or a loved one quit tobacco, including e-cigarettes, please visit waytoquit.org, or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

