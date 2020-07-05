Health officials concerned over holiday weekend activities after record high day of positive cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) The state of Utah is experiencing its highest one day total since the pandemic began with 676 new COVID-19 cases.

The Utah Department of Health reported the numbers show a 2.6% daily rate increase.

The spike has some being more careful with their July 4th holiday plans.

On Saturday, ABC4 captured hundreds enjoying the beach at Jordanelle Reservoir in Wasatch County. Some people were social distancing and wearing masks, others weren’t.

It’s behavior health officials have been asking people to do heading into the holiday weekend to help prevent a big spike.

On average for the past week, the state has seen an increase of 500 or more cases per day as well as a spike in younger people.

“I’m not worried about Covid,” said one beach-goer.

As for beach-goer Daniel Whitney, he says he’s “abiding by the distance, staying in family grounds.” He adds, “On the water it’s easier to be six feet apart. At the beach you had to pay attention to where you where and everyone else was.”

Health officials continue to warn when there’s a spike in cases, there’s generally a spike in hospitalizations, and they don’t want hospitals to become overwhelmed.